Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,135 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 65.89.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 35.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 31.65 and its 200-day moving average is 38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion and a PE ratio of -1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

