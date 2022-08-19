Oppenheimer Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $100.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.55) EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $363.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,163,258 shares of company stock worth $46,315,624 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,746 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.