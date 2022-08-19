148,385 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 148,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NVS stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

