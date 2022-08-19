8,442 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,236,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.