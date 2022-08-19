ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,913 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Travelers Companies worth $53,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TRV opened at $174.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

