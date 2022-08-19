AGF Investments LLC Purchases 488 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44,813.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.0 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $545.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.34. The company has a market cap of $509.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,839,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.