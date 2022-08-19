Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,921 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $95,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

