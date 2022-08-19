TD Asset Management Inc. Has $108.51 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,526 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $108,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,079,000 after purchasing an additional 295,152 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Republic Services stock opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $148.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

