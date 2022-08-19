TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,092 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,092 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $88,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total value of $8,373,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 268,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,201,227.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,244 shares of company stock worth $33,330,855 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $754.50.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $736.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

