TD Asset Management Inc. Has $81.81 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 819,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,097 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $81,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

WEC opened at $107.40 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.