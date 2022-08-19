Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $78,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

NYSE BURL opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $352.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

