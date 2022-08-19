TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 165,848 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 896,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165,848 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $79,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

