ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 14,056 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Commerce Bancshares worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 783.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBSH opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,150 and have sold 6,474 shares worth $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

