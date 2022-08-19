ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 54,537 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of National Retail Properties worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.