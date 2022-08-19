ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,204 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Old Republic International worth $24,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,018,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.77 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

