ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 18,253 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Zoom Video Communications worth $46,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.34.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $357.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.93. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $727,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,923 shares of company stock worth $6,052,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

