ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 17,757 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of OGE Energy worth $25,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,159,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

OGE opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

