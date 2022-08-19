Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Essential Utilities worth $24,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.