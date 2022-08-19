ProShare Advisors LLC Has $25.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $25,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,104,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $137.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

