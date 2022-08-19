Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.

Markforged Stock Performance

NYSE:MKFG opened at $2.88 on Friday. Markforged has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $541.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKFG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Markforged

Markforged Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,260,928 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 370.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,550,230 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after buying an additional 1,457,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 595.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 893,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 765,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

