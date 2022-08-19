Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.05 million.
Markforged Stock Performance
NYSE:MKFG opened at $2.88 on Friday. Markforged has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $541.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on MKFG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Markforged to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Markforged to $3.50 in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Trading of Markforged
Markforged Company Profile
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.