AGF Investments LLC Has $804,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

