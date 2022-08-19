AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.2 %

ALSN stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

