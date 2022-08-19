AGF Investments LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2,379.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

