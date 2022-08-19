AGF Investments Inc. Buys 3,904 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.08%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

