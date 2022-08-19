AGF Investments Inc. Sells 7,358 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 20,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

