AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $170.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average is $155.82. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

