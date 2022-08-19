AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,473 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

ELAN opened at $18.09 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

