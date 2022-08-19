AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Masco worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

