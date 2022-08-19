Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:SE opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.15% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

