Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

