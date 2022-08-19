Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 292,598 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.47% of Gladstone Capital worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLAD shares. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

GLAD stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $365.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 77.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

