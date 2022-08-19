Ascent Group LLC Sells 996 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,637,000 after acquiring an additional 143,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 80,298 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,729,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,733,000 after buying an additional 91,641 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $91,151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,318,000 after buying an additional 1,051,233 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NVT opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $682,275.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.