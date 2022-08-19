Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.13% of Organon & Co. worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.