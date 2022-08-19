Tcwp LLC Acquires New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CLH opened at $118.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

