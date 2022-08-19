Tcwp LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE KR opened at $49.62 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.