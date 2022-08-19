2,411 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,563,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $100.93 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

