Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Up 2.4%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 1,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
Enfusion Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enfusion (ENFN)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.