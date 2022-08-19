Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Up 2.4%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 1,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Enfusion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,553,000 after acquiring an additional 67,779 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enfusion by 0.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enfusion by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

