Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 85,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,717,635 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $26.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Barclays began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after purchasing an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,074,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,517,000 after purchasing an additional 74,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 662,987 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

