Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday. Approximately 19,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session's volume of 791,341 shares.The stock last traded at $143.38 and had previously closed at $143.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,800,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,882,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

