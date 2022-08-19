Tcwp LLC Invests $93,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

