Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,388 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 274,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.5% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

SO opened at $79.72 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

