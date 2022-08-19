Tcwp LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,873,868,000 after acquiring an additional 264,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after acquiring an additional 280,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,050 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $448,422,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $7,679,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,017,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,623 shares of company stock valued at $72,953,850. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $190.73 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

