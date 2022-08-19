Tcwp LLC Takes $98,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Stock Up 0.7 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML opened at $561.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.30. The company has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

