Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 676 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $131.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,757 shares of company stock worth $8,049,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.