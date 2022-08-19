Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $220.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

