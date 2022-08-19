Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 636 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

