People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ryder System Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

