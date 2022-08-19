People s United Financial Inc. Makes New $581,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,826,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.25.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $454.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

