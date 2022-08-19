First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $135.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

