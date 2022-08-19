People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE BR opened at $177.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.26%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

